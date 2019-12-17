Umatilla sheriff starts K9 program again

A new furry deputy will join the ranks of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office thanks to a $20,000 grant from the Wildhorse Foundation.
The 18-month-old Belgian Malinois K-9, Skoty, was chosen by UCSO Deputy Cody Marcum and begins his training, also paid by the grant, in late December, according to a UCSO release.
Having the newbie marks the return of the sheriff’s K-9 program, which stopped in 2014 when the former K-9 died.
Marcum and Skoty should complete their training together by early March 2020 and be ready for duty.
Having the two on board enables the agency to better detect narcotics, track suspects and missing people, help schools with drug prevention and safety, provide officer safety and build relationships with the community, the release stated.
The Wildhorse Foundation has given over $12 million as of 2018 for community projects, according to its website.