For the first time, Umatilla National Forest is offering campsite reservations at Bull Prairie Lake, Jubilee Lake, North Fork John Day and Olive Lake campgrounds.
The Umatilla National Forest already uses the site to provide reservation services for cabins, Darcy Weseman said in a release.
Individual campsites can be reserved through recreation.gov, a trip planning and reservation service portal. It has information for more than 120,000 recreation areas for 12 different government agencies.
“We are excited to offer reservations to our communities for these popular campgrounds,” said Umatilla National Forest Recreation Program Manager Shane Dittlinger. “Recreation.gov provides a seamless way for people to check the availability at one of these campgrounds and guarantee your spot before making the trip to the forest.”
Single and double campsites can be reserved up to six months in advance. Group sites can be reserved up to one year in advance. Campsites that are not reserved by 12 a.m. each day will become first-come, first-served for the day.
Reservations made through recreation.gov will include an $8 transaction fee in addition to the campsite fee. Reservations can also be made by calling 877-444-6777 between 7 a.m.-9 p.m. The Umatilla National Forest will also still offer a limited number of first-come, first-served campsites at each of these four campgrounds.
All other campgrounds on the forest remain available on a first-come, first-served basis. Most campgrounds charge a fee ranging from $8 to $24 per night. Other fees may be imposed for additional vehicles parked at a single campsite.
Additional information about the Umatilla National Forest is at fs.usda.gov/umatilla.