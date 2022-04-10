Umatilla National Forest to begin spring burning in Blue Mountains

Fire management officials on the Malheur, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman national forests are starting spring prescribed burning to reduce the risk of severe wildfire.
A news release from the Umatilla National Forest said frequent and low-intensity fire is essential for healthy forests and reducing the risk of intense wildfire caused by excessive fuel buildup.
Prescribed burning is effective for removing excessive brush, shrubs, and trees, while also encouraging growth of native vegetation. As well, the spring burning improves overall forest health and enhances habitat for elk, deer and other wildlife, officials said.
This is done only under controlled conditions; wind speed and direction, temperatures, humidity and fuel moisture are taken into consideration before Forest Service staff begin a prescribed burn operation. Each one represents years of planning and preparation to ensure burn operations meet conditions for success and provides multiple benefits.
Potential smoke impact is determined prior to each burn, officials said. All burns will be monitored until enough rain or snow falls. For more information, visit Blue Mountain Prescribed Fire Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.