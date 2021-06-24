Umatilla National Forest sets use restrictions

With increased fire danger and dry weather conditions comes increased rules in the Umatilla National Forest.
Officials have instituted the first phase of public use restrictions for the 1.4 million acres that stretch across the Blue Mountains in Northeast Oregon to Southeast Washington. Starting just after midnight on Friday, June 25, visitors to the national forest must heed the following:
- Chainsaws can be operated only between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. and a one-hour fire watch is required after saw use stops. Operators are required to have an axe, shovel and fire extinguisher with them.
- Smoking is allowed only in enclosed vehicles, buildings or cleared areas.
- No off-road or off-trail vehicle travel is allowed; travel is prohibited on roads with standing grass or other flammable material. These is no vehicle travel allowed on Forest Service roads where access has been impeded or blocked by dirt, logs, boulders or man-made barricades.
The public is also encouraged to practice safe campfire principles when recreating in dispersed and developed campsites.
Forest officials recommend the following campfire safety precautions:
- Campfires should be in fire pits surrounded by dirt, rock or commercial rings and in areas not conducive to rapid fire spread. All flammable material must be cleared within a 3-foot radius from the edge of the pit and free of overhanging material. Use existing pits wherever possible.
- Campfires must be attended at all times and completely extinguished before leaving.
- People making campfires should carry a tool that can serve as a shovel and one gallon of water, to completely extinguish their campfire.
Officials said public awareness of the increasing fire danger and cooperation with Forest Service rules and staff is essential to a safe fire season.
Closures might be in effect on state and private land protected by Oregon Department of Forestry in northeast and central Oregon, and on such land protected by the Washington Department of Natural Resources.
For more complete information, contact the Umatilla National Forest hotline at 877-958-9663, or visit ubne.ws/forestfires.