Mushroom hunting season is underway as the snow recedes in the Blue Mountains and fungi return to the forest floor, the U.S. Forest Service announced Friday, April 23.
Hunters gathering mushrooms for personal consumption in the Umatilla National Forest need no permit to harvest or transport less than a gallon in Oregon or five gallons in Washington. A permit is required for people who harvest to sell.
Commercial pickers who plan to camp in the forest will also need an industrial camping permit.
Many forest roads are still not accessible due to mud and snow, and traveling on wet mountain roads and terrain can be dangerous and cause resource damage, which can be illegal, according to a release.
“We do still have quite a bit of snow,” Public Affairs Officer Darcy Weseman said.
Forest officials advise hunters to check and make sure they know the conditions and road status before heading out.
Some common edible mushrooms found in the Umatilla National Forest include blonde or white morels, fall bolete, blue chanterelle, sheep polypore mushroom and white chanterelle, Weseman said.
“Many wild mushroom varieties are poisonous,” the release stated.
Forest officials encourage people to use plant guidebooks or contact their local county extension offices for more information about mushroom varieties.
“When in doubt, throw it out,” Weseman said. “With all wild mushrooms, people should not eat or touch them unless they are certain of the identification.”
When picking mushrooms, follow these guidelines:
- Use a knife to cut mushrooms at their base to reduce disturbance to the soil and help mushrooms continue growing in that location.
- Carry mushrooms in a net bag to preserve them and allow spores to spread for future production.
- Give wildlife plenty of space and leave newborns alone.
- Practice “leave no trace” ethics, and take all trash home.
- Commercial mushroom picking is prohibited in wilderness, research, or any closed areas.
For more details, fees and conditions, go to ubne.ws/2qarplG.