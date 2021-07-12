Fire officials have temporarily closed all lands managed by the Pomeroy Ranger District, which includes much of the forest east of Walla Walla and south of Dayton, according to a Monday, July 12, report.
This decision is effectively immediately. Officials are trying to proactively protect public and firefighter safety as crews continue to suppress nearby wildfires while also responding to new fires after last week’s thunderstorm in the Blue Mountains.
The Pomeroy Ranger District, the northern-most district of the Umatilla National Forest, has two large fires affecting the region. The largest, in Asotin County, is the Dry Gulch Fire. It’s currently at 55,000 acres and just 20% contained.
About 30 miles east of Walla Walla is the Green Ridge Fire, which is significantly smaller at 175 acres but growing because of hot and dry conditions and the difficult terrain.
Overnight humidity levels have remained extremely low, allowing the fires to spread. These conditions have created an unprecedented potential for extreme fire spread and intensity, according to fire officials.
Strong winds are forecast for the area Wednesday, potentially creating critical fire conditions. Forest officials have implemented the closure for public and firefighter safety leading up to Wednesday’s weather event, according to the report.
