PENDLETON — With continued hot temperatures, lack of moisture and extreme fire danger, Umatilla National Forest officials announced that effective at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, the Umatilla National Forest will move to Phase C of public use restrictions.
With concern for public safety and the increased potential for human caused wildfires, officials urge forest visitors to use extreme caution when visiting the forest; under current conditions, even a spark can rapidly become a large wildfire, according to a release from Darcy Weseman.
Phase C is the third level of restrictions and includes:
- Campfires are prohibited on the forest. Use liquid and bottle (propane) gas stoves only.
- No internal-combustion engine operation (including chainsaws), except for motorized vehicles.
Electrical generators operated under the following conditions are allowed:
- in the center of an area at least 10 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material, or;
- when fully contained within a pickup truck bed that is empty of all flammable material
- when factory installed in a recreational vehicle and the generator exhaust discharge is located in the center of an area at least 10 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
- No off-road/off-trail vehicle travel or travel on roads not cleared of standing grass or other flammable material. Vehicle travel is never permitted on currently closed forest service roads where access has been impeded or blocked by earthen berms, logs, boulders, barriers, barricades or gates, or as otherwise identified in a closure order.
- Smoking is allowed only in enclosed vehicles and buildings, developed recreation sites, or in cleared areas.
"Remember that it is your responsibility to know what restrictions are in place when visiting public lands," Weseman said.
Regulated closures may be in effect on state and private lands protected by Oregon Department of Forestry in northeast and central Oregon.
Check with the local Oregon Department of Forestry office for PURs on lands protected by ODF at:
- Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch: bmidc.org
- John Day Interagency Dispatch: bicc-jdidc.org/index.shtml
A statewide burn ban is also in effect on state and private lands protected by the Washington state Department of Natural Resources. For details, see dnr.wa.gov.
For more information about the Umatilla National Forest’s Public Use Restrictions, contact 1-877-958-9663 or visit fs.usda.gov/umatilla.