It’s a Christmas tradition: going down to the tree lot, picking out the finest fir tree that will fit in the living room, and strapping it to the roof of the family car.
But for those wanting to walk out into the forest and cut down their own Christmas tree, the Umatilla National Forest is offering $5 permits.
Permits are available through Umatilla National Forest offices and several local businesses, including Sportsman’s Warehouse in Walla Walla and Zip Zone 2 in Milton-Freewater. National Forest offices are still providing services to the public virtually, and individuals interested in purchasing a permit directly may call their local office or send an email to r6_umatilla_public_inquiries@fs.fed.us.
For the second year, all National Forests are also selling Christmas tree permits online via recreation.gov with an additional $2.50 fee to make the process more convenient.
As part of the national Every Kid Outdoors initiative, all fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit from their local National Forest. Fore students to receive a free permit, they must present a valid paper voucher printed from the Every Kid Outdoors website, everykidoutdoors.gov, and follow instructions on the site.
More information about gathering a Christmas tree can be found at recreation.gov.
