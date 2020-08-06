Umatilla County will be hiring its first-ever epidemiologist for the public health department and is backing the expansion of the Greater Umatilla Enterprise Zone.
Both decisions were unanimously made by the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday.
“Currently, we don’t really have anyone on staff who can take the data we collect and do things with it so we can see local trends and regional trends,” said Joe Fiumara, the county’s public health director. “The intent of this position is to have someone who can do that rather than me in my spare time.”
An epidemiologist specializes in studying and investigating the causes and patterns of diseases and injuries.
According to Fiumara, Umatilla County will be the only county in Eastern Oregon with an epidemiologist within its public health department, with the next closest believed to be employed in Bend.
The position is being paid for by state funding made available to the region for virus response, and though it’s only guaranteed for the short term, Fiumara said he’d like to establish the position as a permanent one.