Drivers in Northeastern Oregon will see more patrol cars on the streets as the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office makes an extra effort to spot drunk driving this holiday season, authorities announced Monday.
More deputies will be patrolling the roadways to look for intoxicated and distracted drivers between Dec. 16 to Jan. 2, according to a release.
The effort is possible through Oregon's DUII/High Visibility Enforcement grant program.
Authorities ask residents to report unsafe drivers by calling 541‐969‐3650 or 911 if it appears to be an emergency.