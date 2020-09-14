PENDLETON — Umatilla County firefighters, search and rescue staff and Sheriff's Office deputies have been called into action to help suppress a wildfire on a Umatilla National Forest Service Road about 12 miles northeast of Ukiah, Ore.
The Birch Creek Fire, currently estimated at 30 acres, was reported at 11:22 a.m., and is burning in grass and timber. The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.
The fire is burning to the northeast, aided by gusty winds, and making visibility poor. People camping in Granite Meadows and the Pearson Canyon area have been evacuated.
Darcy Weseman, spokeswoman for the Pendleton office of Umatilla National Forest, said all available resources are aiding in initial attack efforts on the Birch Creek Fire, but with the large number of wildfires across the region, resources are stretched thin and no aircraft are is yet available to assist in the fight.