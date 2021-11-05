Another four Umatilla County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, Umatilla County Public Health reported Friday, Nov. 5, bringing coronavirus-related deaths in the county to 164.
Each of the deceased had underlying health conditions which may have contributed to the severity of their disease, according to health officials.
A 36-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 14 died Oct. 28 at Portland medical center.
A 50-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 3 died Sept. 20 at a Portland medical center.
A 79-year-old man who tested positive on Oct. 6 died Oct. 31 at a Portland medical center.
An 85-year-old man who tested positive on Oct. 13 died Oct. 29 at a Tacoma hospital.
Umatilla County public health authorities also reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents, bringing the total number of cases reported in the county since the pandemic began to 14,819.
