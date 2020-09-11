By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Public health officials report five more people in Umatilla County have been confirmed to have the coronavirus.
Five people are hospitalized with the disease.
As of Thursday, 2,658 county residents have been confirmed with the virus, with 151 people presumed.
Oregon’s public health agency released data Thursday showing COVID-19 has caused three more deaths in Oregon.
There were 187 new confirmed and presumptive cases of people with the coronavirus in the state, bringing the total count up to 28,654.
The health agency released its weekly report Thursday. During the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 1,477 new cases of COVID-19 infection were documented. The numbers are down 5% from the previous week and more than 30% since the peak pandemic numbers mid-July.
Deaths also declined by almost half from 39 to 23, the release stated.
In Walla Walla County, 12 new cases were reported since Wednesday at 3 p.m. Since the pandemic, 817 people have been infected with the disease.
Active cases in isolation went from 63 countywide to 55, with one person in the hospital.
Three of the area’s active cases are inmates at Washington State Penitentiary.
The positivity rate for COVID-19 testing in Walla Walla County is 5.4% from Sept. 1-8, a decrease over the last three weeks, Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain said in the city’s video update.
Long-term care facilities are mandated to test staff depending on the county’s positivity rate. If the county is below a 5% positivity rate, they have to test staff once a month. Above 5% and up to 9% positivity rate require weekly testing.
For long-term care facilities in the Valley, 500 staff members are tested.
Chamberlain said following the governor’s mandates of social distancing, wearing masks and keeping social gatherings to no more than five people per week supports the community’s long-term care facilities.