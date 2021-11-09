Another resident of Umatilla County has died after contracting COVID-19, Umatilla Public Health officials reported Tuesday, Nov. 9, bringing the total deaths in the county since the pandemic began to 166.
The deceased, an 88-year-old man, tested positive on Oct. 25 and died Nov. 5 at a Pendleton hospital. He had underlying health conditions that may have contributed to the severity of the disease, according to Umatilla County Public Health.
County health officials also reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Umatilla County Tuesday, bringing the total cases confirmed in the county since the pandemic began to 14,895.
