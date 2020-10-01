Dan Dorran, a candidate for Umatilla County commissioner, was arrested for driving while under the influence of intoxicants in the city of Umatilla on Saturday.
Dorran, 65, was driving near the intersection of U.S. highways 730 and 395, locally known as “Buck’s Corner,” at 4:57 p.m. when he was involved in a two-vehicle collision.
According to Sgt. Bill Wright of Umatilla Police Department, it was while officers were investigating that collision they determined Dorran was driving while impaired.
There were no injuries, and Dorran was arrested, cited and released, Wright said.
Dorran, who lives in Hermiston, said Thursday he takes full responsibility for his actions and called his decision to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol at a golf outing foolish.
“It has been a hard awakening for me and something I am addressing with my family," he said.
Dorran entered the Umatilla County commissioner’s race a year ago. Although the position is nonpartisan, he is a “lifelong conservative Republican,” the candidate says on his website, also noting he advocates for increasing access to education, mental health and drug-rehabilitation centers.
Dorran said he “100%” owns the choice he made on Saturday.
“I can express nothing but remorse and the promise that I will work hard to make amends and rebuild trust. I also deeply regret the potential distraction this may cause to the important issues confronting our community.”
Wright said Dorran's case has been forwarded to the Umatilla County District Attorney's Office. Queries to that office have not yet been returned.