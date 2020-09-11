Umatilla County has been approved to move to Phase 2 of Gov. Kate Brown’s Reopening Oregon plan.
This transition allows a wider reopening of recreational sports, movie theaters, bowling alleys, game arcades and pools.
There can also be increased in-office work, according to Oregon’s pandemic rules. Indoor social get-togethers are capped at 10 people with physical distancing.
County Commission Chair John Shafer said in an email he received a phone call at 7:44 a.m. today from Brown’s office, giving approval to step up from Phase 1.
Although called Phase 2, this is the third step in the four-phase process. The final phase will allow mass gatherings and live audiences. But communities will not advance to that point without a COVID-19 vaccine or reliable treatment, according to the state’s plan.
Umatilla County has been here before, but was moved from Phase 2 all the way back to the initial baseline status at the end of July, due to increases in the numbers of residents with the coronavirus.
The move curtailed social gatherings, and restaurants were once again restricted to offering take-out food only. Services offered at salons and barbershops also rolled back at the time.
On Aug. 21, Umatilla County was allowed to resume a Phase 1 status. At that time, county officials said they were hopeful Brown would flex on her rule that each phase last at least 21 days to allow health departments to gauge virus activity under a more open economy.
Instead, Shafer has said, state officials responded with a tightened metric of fewer than 100 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in a week’s time.
At the time, the county was at 142 per 100,000 people, which included inmates with the illness at Two Rivers Correctional Institute and Eastern Oregon Correctional Institute state prisons.
The Pendleton-based Eastern Oregon Correctional Institute currently has the second-highest workplace outbreak in the state, with 293 overall cases of inmates with the virus since investigation began there July 8.
Milton-Freewater has had 137 residents infected with COVID-19, while Weston has remained at 12 total cases and Athena in the one-to-nine case range.
Thursday was the 21-day mark since Umatilla County went into Phase 1 for a second time.