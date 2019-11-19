U.S. Corps of Engineers seeks input on Yakima River Delta project

RICHLAND — Officials will begin taking public comment tomorrow on a plan to study cost-effective ways to improve fish and wildlife habitat in the Yakima River delta through restoration in areas affected by the construction and operation of McNary Lock and Dam.
An open house for public scoping of the Yakima Delta Ecosystem Restoration Feasibility Study is set for 5-8 p.m. Wednesday in the activity room of Richland Community Center at 500 Amon Park Drive, Richland.
The comment period on this project will be open from Nov. 20 to Dec. 19. Comments can be filed online at ubne.ws/2r5JbuU, via email to NEPANWW@usace.army.mil, with “Yakima Delta Ecosystem Restoration” in the subject line, or mailed to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District, Attention: CENWW-PPL-C, Yakima Delta CAP 1135, 201 N. 3rd Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362-1876.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District, in partnership with Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, will look at actions to improve habitat in the delta by restoring ecosystem structure, function, and dynamic processes degraded or lost, according to a release.
These actions may include channel modification, shallow water habitat development, invasive riparian plant removal, native species plantings, fish predator habitat elimination, and fish passage barrier removal, the announcement stated.