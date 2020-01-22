KENNEWICK — A man and woman from Walla Walla were injured in a three-car collision here on Tuesday evening.
Three vehicles were heading north at about 5:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 395 across Pioneer Memorial Bridge (the Blue Bridge) in Kennewick when they collided, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A Nissan 2014 Frontier, driven by 27-year-old Kennewick man Uriel Madrigalordaz, slowed for traffic, and was struck by a 2002 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 39-year-old Adam Hutson.
Madrigalordaz and his two passengers, 25-year-old Pasco woman Carolina Chino and a 3-year-old child from Walla Walla, were not injured, according to the WSP release.
Following the first hit, Hutson's Chrysler was also hit from behind by a 2001 Lincoln Navigator, driven by 45-year-old woman Darcy Sherman of Kennewick.
Hutson and his passenger, 36-year-old Walla Walla woman Elizabeth Schnell, were injured and taken to Trios Health, according to WSP. Trios Health has not responded to inquires on the status of the two Walla Walla residents.
Huston was charged for following too closely, and the Chrysler was totaled, according to the release. The other two cars were damaged.