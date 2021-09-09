TOUCHET — Two people from Walla Walla were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 12 at Touchet on Thursday, Sept. 9, according to Washington State Patrol.
According to a WSP crash report, Armin W. Schulz, 79, and Onva D. Schulz, 73, were both taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla for treatment of unspecified injuries. Both of them were wearing seat belts.
The hospital is not updating patient information at this time, citing staffing shortages.
According to the report, the two were headed west down the highway just after 11 a.m. near the eastern edge of Touchet in a 2004 Ford Expedition and hauling a 2007 Northwind camper trailer.
Armin Schulz was driving and attempted to pass a slower vehicle in front of them, but he lost control and left the roadway, according to WSP.
Both the SUV and the trailer were totaled in the crash and towed from the scene, the report noted.
Troopers reported they cited Armin Schulz for improper lane travel.
No other vehicles were involved, according to the report.
