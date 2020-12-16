Two groups in Walla Walla will receive a total of $16 million from Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who recently announced $4.1 billion in cash gifts to 384 groups across the U.S.
Scott, an author and the ex-wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, announced the gifts Tuesday on a blog post.
The gifts were part of her making good on a promise she made last year to give away more than half the wealth she received after divorcing Bezos. These particular gifts have been distributed in the past four months, Scott said Tuesday.
There were only five groups in all of Washington state announced to be receiving gifts in this round and 384 nationwide. The small town of Walla Walla has two of them, leaving local leaders to wonder: Why us?
The YWCA of Walla Walla received $1 million and Walla Walla Community College was gifted $15 million, according to the leaders of those organizations.
The community college's gift appears to be the largest in the state, although two of the five organizations have not disclosed their amounts.
WWCC President Chad Hickox said he received a phone call about three weeks ago — an anonymous donor wanted to give money to the school and they only wanted to speak to Hickox.
Hickox said a representative then called on Scott's behalf and read a nondisclosure statement to him. When Hickox agreed to the terms verbally, the representative then told him who the donor was and the amount of money — $15 million.
"I was frankly a little bit overwhelmed," Hickox. "The possibilities that it opened for me and the ways it could be used to serve our community — my mind just started spinning about all the good we could do with it.
"I'd be lying if I didn't say there wasn't a little bit of disbelief ... it took a little while for it sink in."
The money will be funneled through the Walla Walla Community College Foundation and treated as a one-time gift, which means it won't be used to "plug holes" in the budget, Hickox said.
"(And that) means we're going to have to be very thoughtful ... and really look at all of our options," Hickox said.
The college will consult with its board of governors and WWCC trustees over the next few months to determine strategies for where to target the money. Announcements on how the money will be spent won't come until that process is underway.
The fact that this came at the end of a harrowing year for the school and the community was a welcome plot twist to 2020, Hickox said.
The $1 million for the YWCA of Walla Walla is probably the largest single-donor donation it's received since the 1960s when the estate of Eugene Tausick gave a gift that enabled the start of an endowment fund, said Executive Director Anne-Marie Zell Schwerin.
She said the money is an "unrestricted gift," meaning that organizations are not being told how to spend the money, although they will give written reports for the next few years detailing how the money was spent.
Like Hickox, Zell Schwerin wondered, "Why us?"
"I think for me a big part of the answer is: Look at what this community has done and continues to do every year," she responded.
"... I know people have tried to study this. The (Bill and Melinda) Gates Foundation has always been interested. It's like, 'What's going on in Walla Walla? How is this magic of cooperation happening? How is this small town making such a difference on some really big issues?'"
The YWCA is a forefront organization in that regard, with many of the organization's goals playing right into what Scott said she is hoping to combat through these donations, including poverty, racial inequity and food insecurity.
Zell Schwerin said the money will be allocated by the board of directors with short-term and long-term planning being considered. The YWCA runs an operating budget of about $1.7 million annually, she said.
Zell Schwerin said the origin of the gift began Nov. 30, when she received a call that a donor was interested in giving some money and wanted to set up a meeting. She thought it was an odd request, but then she spoke over the phone with the Bridgespan Group, a consulting firm hired to by Scott.
"I've been sitting on it and that's been hard," Zell Schwerin said with a laugh. "It was just me in my office on the phone with somebody."
Zell Schwerin had to sit on the secret for more than two weeks, knowing this was the bit of good news the board needed to hear following the turbulent year of 2020 where fundraising events were either canceled or drastically altered.
In addition to the YWCA and WWCC, another $10 million went to Seattle-based Craft3, a nonprofit business lender in Oregon and Washington. Craft3 has a Walla Walla-based satellite office and has provided loans locally for companies such as CORE Restoration of Walla Walla and Memories @ Martinez Farm in Milton-Freewater.
The other two organizations receiving an undisclosed amount of money were the YMCA of Greater Seattle and Easterseals Washington.
According to Fortune, Scott is the richest woman in the world and the 18th richest person, with more than $68 billion in assets, including more than $23.6 billion this year alone because of her stake in Amazon, which is gaining money at historic rates this year.
She has already given away about $6 billion this year and is continuing to research nonprofits around the country for potential gifts.
Why Scott singled out Walla Walla in this way could remain a mystery.
Hickox said the Bridgespan Group didn't answer that question, but they did tell him, "let's just say that you came to (Scott's) attention."
For WWCC, the YWCA and Walla Walla, her attention was "lightning from a blue sky," Hickox said.