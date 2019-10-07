DAYTON — Two Walla Walla men were injured in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon along Road 46 in the Umatilla National Forest.

Justin D. Whiteaker, 38, and Wade R. Ruse, 35, were traveling just before 4 p.m. north on Road 46 in a 2005 3500 Dodge Ram when the truck somehow rolled 200-300 yards down an embankment on the east side of the road, according to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office report.

The crash was reported by two passers-by near Godman Spring and Skyline Drive, the report stated.

Whiteaker and Ruse went to Dayton General Hospital on their own, according to CCSO Civil Deputy Tim Quigg. Their status was unknown by hospital staff by press time.

They told hospital staff they were setting up an elk camp, according to the CCSO report. Quigg said the crash is under investigation.