LOWDEN — A two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 12 injured a woman and child Monday.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the accident happened at 4:58 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway a mile west of Lowden.

Police said a 2018 Chevrolet SUV driven by Gurmej Malhi, 63, of Kennewick, had slowed for traffic when it was struck in the rear by a 2007 Honda SUV driven by Barbara Schmitt, 62, of Richland.

Two passengers in Malhi’s vehicle, Karbal K. Malhi, 80, and a 7-year-old child, were taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for treatment of injuries. Information on their conditions was not available today.

Police said Schmitt was cited for following too closely.