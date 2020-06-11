Two teens were injured after rolling an ATV and careening down a hillside in rural Walla Walla County on Wednesday evening.
According to a report from the Walla Walla Fire Department, the crash happened around 8:31 p.m. in the 6300 block of Biscuit Ridge Road in the Blue Mountains, about 6 miles south of Dixie.
According to Walla Walla County Sheriff Chief Deputy Richard Schram, a boy, 16, was driving the ATV with a girl, 17, on the seat behind him. He lost control on the gravel roadway, and the ATV rolled over.
The two teens were thrown from the vehicle and tumbled down a ravine.
Schram said the two were conscious and alert when deputies arrived on the scene.
According to the fire department, the teens had neck and back pain with multiple cuts and scrapes, and they were also nauseous.
Schram said they had a good number of bumps and bruises, but they were not life-threatening injuries.
"Mainly just shaken up, I think," Schram said.
Schram said the parents of both teens were made aware of the collision and were able to respond immediately.
The two were transported by the fire department to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for treatment.