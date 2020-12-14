MILTON-FREEWATER — Two juveniles from Milton-Freewater were injured last week when a vehicle rolled on Highway 11 milepost 21.

The 17-year-old youth was driving a Chevy truck on Highway 11 at 7:52 a.m. Thursday when the vehicle slid on ice, left the road, rolled and landed on its top, according to an Oregon State Patrol release today.

The driver and 14-year-old passenger were transported to Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening, the report stated.

The hospital is not releasing updates on victims of crashes during the pandemic.

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.