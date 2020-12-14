MILTON-FREEWATER — Two juveniles from Milton-Freewater were injured last week when a vehicle rolled on Highway 11 milepost 21.
The 17-year-old youth was driving a Chevy truck on Highway 11 at 7:52 a.m. Thursday when the vehicle slid on ice, left the road, rolled and landed on its top, according to an Oregon State Patrol release today.
The driver and 14-year-old passenger were transported to Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening, the report stated.
The hospital is not releasing updates on victims of crashes during the pandemic.