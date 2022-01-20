Two people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 12 about 6 miles west of Walla Walla on Wednesday night, Jan. 19.
Pasco man Hipolito Gallegos Ponce, 34, was driving a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse east behind a 2011 Nissan Armada driven by 64-year-old Denise A. Aguirre Sarver of Mill Creek, Oregon.
When Aguirre Sarver slowed for traffic, Gallegos Ponce crashed into her, according to the Washington State Patrol. Both were taken by ambulance to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Their conditions were not immediately available.
No other people or cars were involved in the crash.
Gallegos Ponce was cited for following too close, driving without a license and driving without insurance, according to the report.
The Mitsubishi was totaled in the crash while the Nissan sustained “reportable damage” and was returned to Aguirre Sarver's family member, WSP reported.
