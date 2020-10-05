MILTON-FREEWATER — Two vehicles collided on West Crockett Road just before 4:50 p.m. Sunday injuring two people, officials said.
Joshua L. Hyatt, 29, of College Place, turned left on West Crockett Road from Highway 11 near Milton-Freewater in front of driver Kylie L. Kemp, 21, of Clarkston. The two vehicles crashed together.
James B. Weber, 23, of Clarkston, was riding with Kemp. He reported pain and was transported to Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center, according to a release from Oregon State Police. No information was available this morning on his condition.
Hyatt reported a broken leg but refused medical treatment and was not transported by ambulance, officials stated.
He was cited for an unlawful left turn, according to Oregon State Police.