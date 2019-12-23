Two new faces among the Walla Walla Sheriff's Office

The force has increased by two at the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, as the agency recently added a new deputy position and filled an open spot.
Deputies Kevin Wolpert, 55, and Joseph Henderson, 34, started their field training with the Sheriff’s Office in mid-November and were roommates in June during the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission Basic Law Enforcement Academy.
Before that, they were both reserve deputies for the Sheriff’s Office. They’ll likely be ready for their solo debuts in March 2020.
Although Wolpert and Henderson both said they’ve always had a passion for law enforcement, their paths have differed to the goal.
One obvious contrast is the 22-year age difference. Wolpert’s age marks him at near or retirement age for some deputies and other government workers, but he said that didn’t dissuade him.
“I (physically) trained really hard starting four months leading up to academy,” Wolpert said. “I knew I was going into that challenging environment … As an older guy, I knew I needed to be in good shape.”
He added many of his academy comrades were in their mid-20s, in their “prime,” and the drills were “very rigorous.”
“I couldn’t wait to come home and return to normal life,” he said.
But he added the academy was “fun,” as his instructors were younger than him and they “had a good time with it.”
“I know how to get along with them,” he said. “Most of them were around my kids’ ages.”
Wolpert said he has seven children, ranging from teens to adults, with his former wife. He raised the kids, he said, while managing the water quality department 21 years for College Place.
“It was a great way to earn a living and raise a family,” he said.
Raised in Bothell, Wolpert said he worked in the tourist industry in Alaska during the summer for about 10 years and attended Walla Walla Community College, which sparked his interest in the community.
He said that after traveling and earning his bachelor of arts degree, he returned to Walla Walla and began his city job.
In 2015, his journey with law enforcement began by becoming a Walla Walla County reserve deputy, a volunteer position which requires about three hours of training three nights a week for six months, after being interviewed and selected. The commitment also requires volunteering at least 20 hours per month.
Wolpert stayed with it until the Sheriff’s Office added a new position earlier this year. He applied, was selected June 1 and attended the academy from July 10 until Nov. 15.
Henderson’s journey became intertwined with Wolpert’s around the same time, as a deputy decided to go back to being full-time military duty instead of being a reservist, freeing a spot for then-reserve deputy Henderson.
Henderson, raised in Tenino, Wash., said he got to law enforcement by way of a Renton Albertsons, where he worked when a shopper started talking to him about policing.
“I kind of assumed you had to have a lot of education,” the high school graduate said.
After marrying his wife, Alice, Henderson said the couple moved about seven years ago to Walla Walla to help start Mission Church, as he was a deacon.
He had worked his way up to a manager position at the grocery store chain and transferred the job locally — although not until after applying to the Seattle Police Department, among others, and not being chosen.
Henderson kept reaching for a law enforcement position, he said, so applied and was chosen as a prison officer at the Washington State Penitentiary.
But, he said, something was missing, and when he saw a Facebook post advertising for Sheriff’s Office reserve deputies, he jumped at the chance.
Then earlier this year, he and Wolpert were reserve deputies, he said, and both applied for the new position. Wolpert was chosen, Henderson said, and he was happy for him, as he knew another spot would become available at the right time for him.
And it did. Shortly thereafter, the deputy resigned to return to full-time military, allowing Henderson to be hired.
The new deputies have been a good addition, according to command staff.
“Both excelled through the (testing) process and were selected by Sheriff (Mark) Crider,” Chief Deputy Richard Schram wrote in an email. “We are very excited to have them both on full time and look forward to seeing where their careers lead them within the Sheriff’s Office.”
Schram said the Sheriff’s Office is fully staffed now “on paper” with 25 people, but was “short” due to a military deployment, an extended sick leave, and the new deputies still in training.
Schram said former Sheriff John Turner and Sheriff Crider had rallied for an added position, which Wolpert has filled, as county commissioners finally approved the funding in late 2018.
Having more deputies is needed, he said.
“The need for more deputies has many facets, but the top three reasons are: More deputies increases our ability to better serve the public, it offers more backup (safety) to the deputies and area law enforcement, and affords the ability to focus on proactive police work rather than reactive police work,” Schram wrote.
“With those things in mind, and many others, we will continue to seek funding approval from the commissioners for additional deputies each and every year, and we are very grateful for the county commissioners working with us to continue to grow our capabilities.”