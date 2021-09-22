Health leaders in Walla Walla and Umatilla counties announced two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Walla Walla County’s Department of Community Health confirmed the county’s 83rd COVID-19 death was that of a 40-year-old man.
Officials said that as of Wednesday afternoon, there are 543 active cases of COVID-19 within Walla Walla County, including four inmates and seven staff members at the Washington State Penitentiary. Altogether, there have been 8,008 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began.
To find out how to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Walla Walla County, go to ubne.ws/wallavax.
Across the Oregon border, officials with Umatilla County Public Health announced that county’s 126th COVID-19 death was that of a 54-year-old female who tested positive Aug. 7 and died Aug. 31 at a Portland hospital. She had underlying health conditions that contributed to the severity of her disease, according to public health officials.
Umatilla County health officials also reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total confirmed since the pandemic began to 12,119. In addition, there have been 689 presumed cases.
To schedule a vaccination for COVID-19 in Umatilla County, go to ubne.ws/2umatillavax.
