MILTON-FREEWATER — A Milton-Freewater home was destroyed, another was damaged and two people were injured in a fire this week, authorities said.
According to information sent Thursday morning, Sept. 2, by Milton-Freewater Fire Chief Shane Garner, the blaze began at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday in a carport at a home located at 920 Northeast Fourth Ave., in Milton-Freewater.
The Milton-Freewater Fire Department and Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department & EMS responded to the scene.
Garner said the home where the fire started was considered a total loss. The flames also reached another home at 1006 Northeast Fourth Ave., causing minor damage.
Two people had minor injuries during the fire and were treated by paramedics at the scene, Garner said. They were transported to a local hospital for further treatment.
No injuries to firefighters were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Garner said.