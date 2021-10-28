Two men were found dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds in separate public places in Walla Walla County this week. Officials believe these were unrelated deaths.
One of the men was located on Monday, Oct. 25, by law enforcement on the Washington side of Mormon Grade Road near Mill Creek, according to a spokesperson from the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office.
The man called in to Walla Walla dispatch at 12:04 p.m. to alert them to send law enforcement and then hung up the call. He was found near his car, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The other death was reported to dispatch at 10:04 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. A resident called saying they found a man dead of self-inflicted gunshot sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car next to Bennington Lake.
“We are available every hour of the day to talk with anyone to help them get to safety or connected with professional and confidential resources to begin their road to healing,” said Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Richard Schram.
