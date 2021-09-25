Decades ago, the Starbuck Rodeo grounds were the jewel of the community, a place where neighbors and visitors gathered each summer to watch athletes compete at roping, bull riding and other events.
“It was actually a really big deal, a full weekend,” said Lacy Russell, who grew up in the area. “They did a parade. There were a bunch of concerts.”
The rodeo grounds closed in the 90s. Today, they are falling apart, worn by time, dust and disrepair. But that might not be the case for much longer.
“We’re going to try to bring back as much as we can,” Russell said.
Russell and an old friend, Juli Gleason, have set their sights on restoring the Starbuck Rodeo grounds to its former glory.
They recently got approval from the city of Starbuck to try to raise the funds to repair the damage done by decades of neglect, Russell said, and they hope that at the end of their journey, a rodeo will once again be held in Starbuck.
“I used to say that if I ever win the lotto I want to buy this place and bring it back,” Russell said.
“Now I actually own a construction company, and I’m gonna get my husband to donate some hours,” she added with a laugh.
It won’t be an easy project: restoring the grounds is estimated to cost upwards of $70,000, Russell said, and then she and Gleason will have to put together sponsors in order to host a rodeo. The project is just in its earliest stages, and the pair are drafting a business plan as they move forward.
But, with some elbow grease and community support, Russell hopes that 2022 may be the year that the Starbuck Rodeo returns. Those wishing to donate to the project can do so at https://ubne.ws/3lYmWzH.
