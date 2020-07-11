Lightning may not strike twice in the same spot, but apparently fire can.
Two grass fires caused by lightning started on two different days in the same area in the Blue Mountains this week, according to East Umatilla Fire & Rescue.
The first fire took place Wednesday after a storm blew through the mountains on Monday. Even though the lightning struck Monday, the fire took some time to truly ignite. It was eventually reported Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters responded just after 2 p.m. on Wildhorse Road, a few miles south of Highway 204. The Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, Bureau of Indian Affairs and Oregon Department of Forestry assisted on that fire as it burned through grass and brush.
The second fire was in the same area and reported Thursday at 4:25 p.m., according to a news release from the fire district.
The fire was creeping through grass and downed trees with heavy brush as well as the tree that was initially struck by lightning.
The release noted that the firefighters had to traverse down a draw and then back up to where the fire was because the road they needed to gain access had been washed out by flooding in February.
No structures were threatened, no injuries were reported and the fire was contained to about 1 acre.
East Umatilla Fire & Rescue was aided by the Oregon Department of Forestry, Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the U.S. Forest Service and nearby residents and farmers.