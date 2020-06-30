Two men were injured in a single-vehicle rollover collision Monday morning near Weston.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at 6:24 a.m. at Winn Road and Price Ranch Lane, where they found a white Chevrolet Malibu upside down in a drainage ditch, officials said. East Umatilla Fire & Rescue also responded.
Passenger Michael Smith, 27, of Pendleton, and driver, Coleman Jones, 24, of Milton-Freewater, also were found.
Smith was taken by ambulance to Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Jones, who was ejected from the car, was flown to Providence St. Mary Medical Center and transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
It was unknown whether the two were impaired or wearing seatbelts. No statements were given to law enforcement due to the occupants’ injuries.
The crash was still under investigation.