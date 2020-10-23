Two people were harmed in a house fire early Friday morning at 55 Imperial St., according to a news release from Walla Walla Fire Department Deputy Chief Brad Morris.
The fire was reported to dispatch at 3:22 a.m., the announcement said. According to dispatch logs the initial call reported a couch on fire inside the home.
When firefighters arrived, the flames had reached the attic of the house and two people who were inside the structure had escaped through a window, the release said.
Firefighters from the city and Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 responded and entered the burning home to make sure no one else was inside.
The fire was under control at 3:54 a.m. Damage was estimated to be about $150,000, Morris said in the release.
The cause is under investigation.
Morris said Cynthia Carpenter is the current tenant on the property. It was not clear if Carpenter was one of the two people injured and transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.