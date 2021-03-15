A man and woman were injured Sunday afternoon on Highway 11 north of Milton-Freewater when a driver attempted to turn onto the highway, was hit by another and collided with a third vehicle.
Oregon State Police had yet to disclose the city of residence for those involved.
Cesar Ortiz Lopez, 39, with three passengers, two of them minors, attempted to turn left from Ballou Road onto Highway 11 northbound around 12:24 p.m. Sunday, March 14, according to a report from the Oregon State Police.
His vehicle was hit by a southbound car, spun and collided with another vehicle.
The other drivers, Sue M. Wright, 62, and Geoffrey R. Bailey, 50, were injured and taken to the nearest hospital, the report stated.
Ortiz Lopez and the three passengers, including Rigoberto Ortiz, 61, were not injured.
All three vehicles were damaged and towed.
Ortiz Lopez was cited, the report stated.