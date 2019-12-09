MILTON-FREEWATER — Two people were injured Saturday night in Milton-Freewater when the pickup they were traveling in struck two parked vehicles at Main Street and 13th Avenue.
Carol Legenberg, 64, of Coos Bay, was driving a 1987 Isuzu pickup with passenger Danny Sager, 42, of Walla Walla, when she failed to negotiate a turn northbound on Main Street and struck the vehicles, according to Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer.
Police and medics from several agencies responded at 9:26 p.m., he wrote in an email.
Witnesses said Sager was ejected through the windshield and was found sitting on a home's porch, he wrote. Legenberg was extracted by Milton-Freewater Fire Department firefighters.
Both were taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. They were conscious, he wrote, but their injuries were unknown. Hospital spokeswoman Kathleen Obenland wrote in an email she did "not have any information to release on patients by these names."
Legenberg told police she couldn't see well in the dense fog, and it was unclear how fast she was traveling. The posted speed limit was 25 mph. Boedigheimer said Monday morning he was unsure whether charges would be filed against her.