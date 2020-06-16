Two Kennewick residents were injured in a collision this morning at the intersection of Stateline and Locher roads in Walla Walla County, the Walla Walla Sheriff's Office reported.
Rosa Cortes Meras, 36, of Kennewick, was at the stop sign at Locher Road behind the wheel of a 2012 Ford Explorer just before 5:45 a.m.
Meras pulled into the eastbound lane of Stateline Road in front of Evan Edward Taylor, 23, of Walla Walla, who was driving a 2008 Dodge Nitro heading west on Stateline Road, Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt said.
The impact caused the Nitro to roll one time, Klundt said.
Meras and her passenger, Ana Gabriela Cortes, 33, of Kennewick, were transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Taylor was reportedly uninjured.
All three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, Klundt said.