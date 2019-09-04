Two men were injured Tuesday afternoon at Ninth Avenue and Malcolm Street when a car collided with a Valley Transit bus.

The collision happened just before 3:27 p.m., when the driver of a 2006 Ford Fusion tried passing the bus by changing lanes, but hit the side of the bus, Walla Walla police Sgt. Eric Knudson said. The bus was stopped, he said, and both were southbound on Ninth Avenue.

A 62- and 51-year-old man, one from each vehicle, were transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for their injuries. Their names, conditions and hometowns were unknown, as Knudson said the collision report was unavailable.