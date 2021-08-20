BURBANK — Two people from Western Washington were hurt in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon, Aug. 19, on U.S. Highway 12 near its span over the Snake River just east of Pasco, according to Washington State Patrol.
Randall S. Bliss, 57, of Sedro Woolley, and Amanda L. Materie, 35, of Marysville, were riding east across the bridge on a 2007 Honda motorcycle when Bliss attempted to make a lane change, according to WSP.
The motorcycle collided with a 2014 Chevy Cruze driven by Jose S. Molina, 32, of Pasco. The crash happened just on the other side of the Walla Walla County line, the report showed.
Bliss and Materie were both wearing legal helmets. They suffered unspecified injuries and were taken to Lourdes Health in Pasco for treatment. The hospital had not provided information on their conditions by Friday evening.
Bliss was cited for an improper lane change, WSP reported.
The motorcycle was totaled.
Molina was not injured and was not charged, but his vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene, the report noted.