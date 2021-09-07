Two people were hospitalized Tuesday, Sept. 7, after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash on state Route 124, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Mona Burbach, a 76-year-old Burbank woman, was driving a 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser northbound on Lake Road, one mile east of Burbank, when she attempted to cross state Route 124. She allegedly failed to yield the right of way and was struck by Lisa Sauceda, a 35-year-old Moses Lake woman driving a 2019 Ford Escape eastbound on the highway.
Burbach suffered injuries and transported to Lourdes Health hospital in Pasco, as was Melinda Garcia, a 49-year-old Kennewick woman who was a passenger in Sauceda’s vehicle.
Both cars were totaled. No drugs or alcohol are believed to have been involved. Burbach faces charged for allegedly failing to yield the right of way.