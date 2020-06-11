One person suffered a minor foot injury and one car was towed from the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
According to a report from the Oregon State Police, the crash happened around Milepost 32, which is near the Triangle L Western Store.
According to the report, Dean Lloyd Babcock, 91, of Milton-Freewater was pulling out of a private roadway onto the highway in his pickup truck. Cheri Hahn, whose city of residence and age were not listed in the report, was driving south on the highway and struck Babcock's pickup after Babcock crossed into Hahn's path.
Hahn complained of a minor foot injury and was able to drive away from the scene, despite some damage to the vehicle. Babcock's vehicle was towed.