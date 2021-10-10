The race for Dayton City Council's Position 3 features two small business owners who say they're prepared to make the tough choices to help Dayton.
Looking to be elected in the upcoming general election are Teeny McMunn, 70, and Cindi John, 61.
This is the second run at City Council for John, a longtime Waitsburg resident who moved to Dayton in 2016. She ran as a write-in candidate for the Council in 2019.
John said she has values that were shaped by growing up in the Dayton-Waitsburg community, according to the Columbia County Conservatives endorsement website.
The owner of Crooked Fences, a local foraging farm, said she said keeping and recruiting businesses is vital to the city's success and she wants to bring back "a healthy economy and spirit" to Dayton.
McMunn, a retired business owner, said she looked forward to the idea of working helping attend to the city's needs.
"Being recently retired, I have the time to be part of the City Council to make decisions for 'thoughtful growth' for Dayton," McMunn said. "I thought this was a good time to be involved."
That "thoughtful growth" is a key issue, McMunn said. She said she believes more and more people will be moving to Dayton, but the city's lack of an expanding housing market could hamper that growth.
McMunn said she plans on listening to what the majority of city residents are saying when casting her yeas and nays, but the hard decisions would still come up on the regular.
"Anyone who has owned a business understands which expenses get paid is not always an easy one," McMunn said. "There are many aspects that help run a city. I would like to be involved in them."
The winner of the election will replace Mike Paris for a full term on the Dayton City Council.
