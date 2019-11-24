Two badly hurt by house fire in Walla Walla, police officer injured too

Two people were badly hurt in a house fire Friday night at 602 E. Chestnut Street.
According to a news release from Walla Walla Fire Chief Bob Yancey, the fire was reported around 10:48 p.m.
While crews from the Walla Walla Fire Department and Walla Walla Country Fire District No. 4 were en route, Walla Walla police officers arrived on scene. The officers were able to remove the two people from the house.
The two people rescued were taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center but eventually had to be taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for further treatment.
One of the rescuing officers had minor symptoms from smoke inhalation and was treated and released Friday at St. Mary.
The names of the victims had not been released as of press time Saturday.
The fire was quickly brought under control, according to the release.
Yancey's release noted there were no other injuries from the fire, a damage estimation was not yet available and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
The release also noted that there were apparently no working smoke detectors in the house.