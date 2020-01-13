You are the owner of this article.
'Tumblegeddon' rolls into Walla Walla County

Tumbleweeds block Touchet North Road, near Luckenbill Road, in Walla Walla County in this image taken by a Sheriff's Office deputy Saturday evening.

 Photo courtesy of the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office

Tumbleweeds took over a Walla Walla County road northwest of Walla Walla for several hours Saturday evening and partially blocked others.

The dead weeds stopped traffic on Touchet North Road, near Luckenbill Road, according to a Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office social media post.

Walla Walla County Public Works crews responded at about 4:30 p.m. and finished clearing the dried brush around 11 p.m., according to Robert McAndrews, public works chief of road operations and fleet management.

He said Yox and McFall roads also had to be cleared around the same time, and crews had to clear tumbleweeds at 11:15 a.m. the same day on Luckenbill Road.

Washington State Patrol trooper Chris Thorson tweeted about "tumblegeddon" less than two weeks ago when masses of tumbleweeds trapped cars and shut down state Route 240 in the Tri-Cities on New Year's Eve.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

