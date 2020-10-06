The Tucannon River watershed in Columbia County had substantial road and trail damage during the February flooding that causing long-term temporary closures along the river for repairs.
Repair work was set to begin Monday and will last for two to three weeks, officials said.
The objective is to reopen motorized access on Forest Service Roads 47, 4712 and 4713 once completed.
Repairs will take place on the Little Tucannon bridge to create a fish bypass and remove debris from under the bridge deck, followed by work on Forest Service Road 47 to improve the road surface and remove extensive rock slides, forest officials said in a release.
“Contractors will also work on (Forest Service Road) 4713 between Panjab Campground and Panjab Trailhead to allow vehicle traffic in this area,” according to the release.
Closure maps are available on the forest’s website and at any forest’s office, and signs will be posted.
Forest officials encourage the public to learn which closures are in place and to know that the current fire danger rating remains at high.
Additional information about the Umatilla National Forest is available at fs.usda.gov/umatilla.