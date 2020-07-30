Justin Trudeau gets a chance to douse the flames of a scandal that’s overshadowing the Canadian government’s pandemic response in rare testimony before lawmakers.
The prime minister will appear Thursday afternoon before a parliamentary committee examining how a charity with close ties to his family was awarded a contract to administer a CA$900 million ($674 million) student-aid program.
While the decision was rescinded and Trudeau apologized for not recusing himself, it’s taking a toll. The prime minister is facing his third ethics investigation since coming to power in 2015 and his approval ratings are falling.
The crisis weakens Trudeau politically, with the governing Liberals needing the support of at least one other opposition party to pass legislation. The scandal has also implicated his finance minister and Trudeau is facing calls to drop him amid Canada’s sharpest economic downturn since the Great Depression.
“This isn’t going to end well for them because they think they can simply bluster their way through it,” said Robin Sears, a principal at Earnscliffe Strategy in Ottawa with expertise in crisis management.
The prime minister is scheduled to speak via video conference at 3 p.m. in Ottawa, followed by his chief of staff, Katie Telford.
Their appearance comes on the heels of testimony by Craig and Marc Kielburger, the co-founders of WE Charity. Although Trudeau’s wife, mother and brother have all made paid appearances at WE events, the pair denied the organization was given an inside track on the student-aid contract.
“We were not chosen for this work because of our relationship with politicians,” Craig Kielburger said Tuesday during a four-hour appearance before the same committee.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau, whose two daughters have ties to WE, acknowledged last week he accepted more than CA$41,000 in travel expenses from WE for family trips to Kenya and Ecuador in 2017. Though he repaid the money and apologized, the opposition Conservatives are calling for his resignation.
Two other ranking Liberals have also come under fire. Bardish Chagger, who as youth minister signed the recommendation to give the contract to WE on the advice of the public service, was the first cabinet member to testify, and the Kielburgers revealed they also held talks with Mary Ng, minister of trade and small business.
In addition to blemishing Trudeau’s brand, the scandal is hurting WE itself. While they refuted claims their group was in need of a financial lifeline, the Kielburgers said the charity has been “raked over the coals” as a result of the scandal.
Major firms including Royal Bank of Canada, Telus and Loblaw Companies have cut ties with the organization. “After reviewing our partnership, RBC and WE Charity have reached a mutual agreement to end all sponsorship and donation programming” RBC spokeswoman Gillian McArdle said in a statement Tuesday.
Students have also been left in the lurch. While the Canada Student Service Grant represents just a fraction of the CA$9 billion in support for students pledged so far, it is still without an administrator. The program would have provided postsecondary students with up to CA$5,000 for volunteering over the summer.
Trudeau is likely to highlight those unfulfilled needs in his testimony today, as well as reiterate his government’s focus on getting money out the door as quickly as possible to cushion the blow from COVID-19 shutdowns.
But the prime minister has already been reprimanded twice for ethical lapses: once for a 2016 vacation at a private island belonging to the Aga Khan, and again in 2019 election for intervening in a criminal case against Montreal-based construction giant SNC-Lavalin Group. So putting the WE scandal behind him will be no easy feat.
“The problem is that it feeds an established narrative of entitlement and privilege and lack of respect for the very codes that all elected officials are empowered by law to obey,” Sears said.