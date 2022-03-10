The bar area at Big House Brew Pub was full and loud. It was so loud with friendly and excited chatter that one had to struggle to hear the person next to them talking.
Then, suddenly, it wasn’t. The crowd fell silent as a voice over a loudspeaker began to ask what the letter “N” stands for in “LAN.”
Once the voice was finished, chatter started up again. But this time, it was far more focused.
“No, that’s wrong, that’s not what it means,” called one woman to a friend sitting across from her at her table.
“Yes, it is,” her friend replied.
Similar chatter could be heard across the bar. Trivia night had begun.
The Big House Brew Pub hosts trivia night on Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Trivia night occurring again marks another step toward a return to normal. Big House Brew Pub owner Jason Hutchinson said the bar had hosted trivia night from when he bought it in 2018 to when the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down in 2020.
Though restaurants and bars have been allowed to reopen at full capacity since June of 2021, Hutchinson was cautious when it came to bringing back the popular activity.
“We were really concerned about the large group gathering type stuff,” Hutchinson said. “So we held off for a long time.”
Shortly before the new year, he decided it was time to bring the event back. The fun and business the night brings has been a welcome sight for Hutchinson.
“It was really popular for us when we were doing it (before the pandemic),” Hutchinson said. “It’s a really good boost for us on Wednesday nights, which are otherwise typically pretty slow.”
Hutchinson said he has already seen a boost to Wednesdays again since bringing the evening back.
“We see a 30 to 40% boost in our evening revenue, just by bringing trivia in,” he said.
Hutchinson said customers seem excited that something familiar is back.
“I think people miss being out,” Hutchinson said. “It just gives them an excuse go out. They don’t have to drink a bunch. There’s no cost to play and you can win some things. It gives people an excuse to get together.”
When Hutchinson brought back trivia night in December, he used a different trivia company than in the past. The game hosted now is Stump! Trivia Quiz by Sporcle.
It is computer based: the questions are provided by Sporcle and players answer using their cell phones.
Hutchinson said he likes the new format. He said the questions make it more accessible.
“I like the questions better,” he said. “I feel it gets more people involved. You don’t have to feel like a total genius to play.”
Hutchinson said he also likes that the format doesn’t have any minimums or maximums for team size.
While most teams have at least four people, he said, often a party of two that wasn’t there specifically for trivia night will see it going on and want to play.
One thing that has not changed with the new format is the host. The event is still hosted by Luis Contreras, though now he is also joined by his fiancé, Andrea Schreindl.
Contreras trained online with Sporcle to learn the new system.
He said he’s just glad to be back.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “We missed it, we talked about it over the summer with (Hutchinson). We just wanted to wait for some of this COVID stuff to die down. When he messaged saying he was ready to get up and running, we were excited because we really enjoy doing it.”
Schreindl said she enjoys the games because it’s something to do again.
“It’s great, just getting out here, having fun, meeting these people,” she said. “Really, just getting out of the house.”
On Wednesday, March 2, energy was high. About 12 teams were competing in the 7 p.m. game.
The champions of the prior week — a three-person team called Risky Quizness — began this night with just one player. That player, however, was ready to go.
Aaron Martin, a Walla Walla High School teacher said his teammates — College Place High School teachers Cristal Bushkovski and Trevor Roberts, were running late due to teacher conferences.
He was ready to hold down the fort until they arrived.
Martin correctly answered that the N in “LAN” stood for “network.”
The second question, about video games, worried him a bit more.
When Contreras asked in which year was the Nintendo Entertainment System discontinued in North America, Martin told the U-B he was going to wait until the last possible moment to answer the question, hoping his friends would arrive.
Luckily, Bushkovski and Roberts arrived in the nick of time and Roberts answered 1994. The correct answer was 1995, but everything within two years of 1995 was considered correct.
Being out with his friends — even if they were a little late — was exciting for Martin. He said he and Bushkovski have been playing trivia together for about four years.
“We’re both high school Spanish teachers,” he said. “We do this as our way of having fun … Trivia was a lot of fun pre-pandemic, but then it went away. Now it’s been back for a few months.”
