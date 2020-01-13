Salmon eggs being collected in marked buckets for cleaning and fertilizing at the Umatilla Hatchery Satellite on the South Fork of the Walla Walla River outside Milton-Freewater, as seen during a Blue Mountain Land Trust tour in 2016. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, with funding from the Bonneville Power Administration, is constructing a new Walla Walla River Fish Hatchery at this site that could double the number of young fish released into the South Fork Walla Walla and Touchet rivers.