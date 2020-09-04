This story has been updated to reflect a correction.
KENNEWICK — Walla Walla Fire District No. 6 Chief Otis Garbe, 57, of Touchet pleaded not guilty this week to charges of second-degree attempted rape of a child and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
Garbe entered his plea in Benton County Superior Court on Wednesday morning, and his jury trial dates were set Thursday morning, according to information from the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office.
Garbe’s trial is set for Oct. 19 with a pretrial date of Oct. 7 and an omnibus hearing Sept. 16.
Garbe’s bail was set at $100,000. He was no longer listed on the Benton County Jail roster as of Thursday.
According to court documents, Garbe was arrested after a weeks-long investigation this summer after he responded to a social media advertisement that had been set up by an undercover detective. Garbe and the detective began emailing each other.
The detective pretended to be a 13-year-old girl and Garbe initially pretended to be a 17-year-old boy, the documents showed.
Garbe then reportedly admitted he was 56 at the time of the email exchanges. He continued to email with increasingly explicit content, including lewd pictures.
On Aug. 27, Garbe asked the detective, posing as the girl, if they could meet to have sex, and he drove to a per-determined location. Instead of the girl, he was met by police officers and arrested. Police found condoms in his pocket, according to the documents.
Garbe then spoke to detectives after he was read his Miranda rights and admitted that he would’ve had sex with the supposed 13-year-old girl that day if she’d been real and that “90% of their communication was sexual in nature,” the documents read.