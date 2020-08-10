Trial set for ax-wielding man charged with assault

A Walla Walla man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree assault in Walla Walla County Superior Court after being arrested last week for allegedly threatening people while armed with an ax.
Charles E. Whetstine, 51, was jailed last Sunday by Walla Walla police. He reportedly made threats using an ax at a neighborhood barbecue in the 200 block of North Roosevelt Street, according to court documents.
His bail has been set for $25,000, according to Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle.
Whetstine's trial has been set for Oct. 5.
The night of his arrest, he reportedly asked tenants to pay for ribs he had bought, and that turned into an argument.
Whetstine picked up an ax and held it against one person's throat, according to the statement.
Whetstine told police someone assaulted him, throwing food, leading him to defend himself. He said he asked people to leave.